Morris delivered 10 points (4-10 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and three assists across 23 minutes off the bench in Friday's loss against the Spurs.

Morris was one of three Nuggets that scored 10 or more points, with Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray being the others, and he continues to hold a stable role off the bench as a scoring weapon -- he has registered 10 or more points in all but five games this season. Morris is averaging 10.6 points off the bench in 15 appearances this month.