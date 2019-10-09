Nuggets' Monte Morris: Scores 12 points in preseason win
Morris totaled 12 points (4-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four assists and two rebounds 19 minutes during Tuesday's 105-94 preseason victory over the Trail Blazers.
Morris picked right up where he left off last season, scoring 12 points to go with team-high four assists. Morris was tremendous for the Nuggets last season, flirting with standard league value for periods. He is locked in as the backup point guard which does cap his value somewhat. However, he is arguably the best facilitator behind Nikola Jokic and could spend time on the floor with the starters at times. He is not worth rostering in standard formats but is worth keeping an eye on should he get hot.
More News
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...
-
Fantasy basketball 2019 sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy basketball sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
H2H points mock draft
The season opener just a few weeks away, we conduct a head-to-head mock heading into prime...
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
Updating notable camp injuries
Alex Rikleen updates key injuries that could impact Fantasy Basketball drafts.