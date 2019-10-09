Morris totaled 12 points (4-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four assists and two rebounds 19 minutes during Tuesday's 105-94 preseason victory over the Trail Blazers.

Morris picked right up where he left off last season, scoring 12 points to go with team-high four assists. Morris was tremendous for the Nuggets last season, flirting with standard league value for periods. He is locked in as the backup point guard which does cap his value somewhat. However, he is arguably the best facilitator behind Nikola Jokic and could spend time on the floor with the starters at times. He is not worth rostering in standard formats but is worth keeping an eye on should he get hot.