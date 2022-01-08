Morris had 13 points (5-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-5 FT), three rebounds and four assists across 31 minutes during Friday's 121-111 victory over the Kings.

Morris had come off the bench against the Jazz on Friday following a three-game absence, but he recovered his starting role and delivered a decent, not eye-popping, stat line across the board. The former Iowa State standout has started in all but one of his appearances this season and should continue in that role going forward as long as he remains healthy.