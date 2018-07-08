Nuggets' Monte Morris: Scores 14 in win over Boston
Morris had 14 points (7-16 FG, 0-1 3PT) in Saturday's summer league win over the Celtics.
Morris led the Nuggets with 15 points in Friday's opener and followed up with another solid game, adding six assists and three rebounds -- and just one turnover -- to his overall ledger.
