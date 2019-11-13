Nuggets' Monte Morris: Scores 14 off bench
Morris contributed 14 points (6-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four assists, three rebounds and a block across 21 minutes in Tuesday's loss to the Hawks.
Morris took a season-high 11 shots, managing to reach double-figures for the third time this year. The third-year guard's seeing nearly 6.5 fewer minutes per game than he did in 2018-19 as the Nuggets are teaming with capable players at all positions. While their abundance of depth has hurt Morris' fantasy value, he remains a solid backup point guard and is accounting for 6.8 points, 3.4 assists and 1.5 rebounds in 17.8 minutes per game in his reserve role.
