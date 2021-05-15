Morris had 15 points (6-10 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and three assists in Friday's win over Detroit.

Morris was held out of Thursday's game for rest purposes, but he returned to action on the second half of the back-to-back set. The Iowa State product continues to ramp up his workload -- he played 18 minutes Friday -- as he works back from the strained hamstring that sidelined him for 12 games from April 9 through May 8.