Morris generated 15 points (7-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt), seven rebounds and six assists over 32 minutes in Sunday's 123-115 loss to Atlanta.

Morris has come off the bench over his three appearances since returning from a shoulder injury, and he was quite effective in Sunday's defeat. The 25-year-old has seen plenty of playing time in relief this year, but he's had inconsistent results for the Nuggets.