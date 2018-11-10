Morris finished with 15 points (7-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt), six rebounds, two assists, and one steal in 22 minutes during Friday's 112-110 loss to the Nets.

Morris tallied a career high in made field goals while matching his career best rebounding total as well. He has carved out a nice niche for himself as the team's backup point guard, providing the pass-first mentality that's opposite of starter Jamal Murray's style, in effect allowing the two to share the floor together for stretches.