Morris totaled 15 points (7-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt), three assists, two rebounds, two steals and one block in 42 minutes during Wednesday's 98-95 victory over Utah.

Morris was back in the starting lineup after Will Barton (knee) was ruled out prior to tipoff. Morris ended with a serviceable fantasy line, paying off for those that picked him up in standard leagues. Barton doesn't sound as though he is going to miss an extended period and his return will likely send Morris back to the bench. Add to that the addition of Shabazz Napier from the Timberwolves and Morris certainly doesn't have the most appealing fantasy outlook.