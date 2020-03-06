Morris amassed 15 points (6-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four assists, one rebound, one steal and one block in 25 minutes during Thursday's 114-112 win over the Hornets.

Morris was extremely efficient offensively while reaching double figures in scoring for the second time in the last three games. He's coming off by far his best month of the current campaign, and Morris will try to build on this performance heading into Saturday's favorable matchup versus the lowly Cavaliers.