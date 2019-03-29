Nuggets' Monte Morris: Scores 16 in loss
Morris finished with 16 points (5-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four assists and three rebounds over 27 minutes in the Nuggets' loss to the Rockets on Thursday.
Morris came away with a solid stat line in Thursday's loss, though his play this season has been very inconsistent, especially in the scoring department. Morris has averaged 24.7 minutes over his last 10 games, but the production just isn't there to make him a viable play outside of deep leagues.
