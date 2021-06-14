Morris finished Sunday's Game 4 against the Suns with 19 points (8-15 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-3 FT) and six assists.

Morris got the start in place of Facundo Campazzo, and while he was productive in 35 minutes, he finished as a team-worst minus-17 in the seven-point loss. Overall, it was a disappointing, four-game sweep for the Nuggets, but Morris played well in Games 3 and 4, totaling 40 points, 11 assists and five three-pointers. With Jamal Murray (knee) set to miss a large portion of the 2021-22 campaign, Morris could find himself in an elevated role to begin next season.