Morris totaled eight points (4-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists, and one steal in 29 minutes during Thursday's 138-93 victory over the Hawks.

Morris replaced Jamal Murray in the starting lineup but failed to produce anything too spectacular. While on the surface, a move like this would appear to increase Morris' value, the opposite may, in fact, be the case. Playing alongside Nikola Jokic and the other starters certainly reduces Morris' usage and subsequent production. The promotion was likely a spot start as Jamal Murray was disciplined for a breach of team rules. Nonetheless, Morris remains more of a deep league option at this stage.