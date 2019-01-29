Morris managed nine points (4-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt), two rebounds, and one assist in 25 minutes during Monday's 95-92 win over the Grizzlies.

Morris fell one point shy of producing a fifth straight double-digit scoring performance. However, he didn't do much else in this one, failing to capitalize on the absence of Jamal Murray (ankle). Morris has seen his assists, rebounds, steals, and minutes dwindle to the lowest monthly averages of the season here in January, but he'll have a decent chance to end the month on a high note during Wednesday's matchup versus the lowly Pelicans defense.