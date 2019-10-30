Nuggets' Monte Morris: Scores six points again Tuesday
Morris recorded six points (3-5 FG), two assists and one rebound in 14 minutes during Tuesday's 109-106 loss to the Mavericks.
Morris has recorded six points in three of his first four contests, scoring zero points in the other. While the Nuggets dealt with a myriad of injuries last season, Morris saw 24.0 minutes per game, but that's been reduced to 14.5 minutes per game so far this season. Unless Denver deals with another plague of injuries, Morris will likely remain in a true reserve role behind starter Jamal Murray.
