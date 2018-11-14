Morris produced 19 points (7-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six assists and two rebounds across 31 minutes in Tuesday's 109-99 loss to the Rockets.

Despite both of the starting guards playing north of 35 minutes, Morris came off the bench and logged 31 minutes Tuesday night, which is his first game above 30 minutes on the season. His efficient shooting, lack of turnovers, and ability to dish the ball to scorers makes him a very viable backup guard who should continue to see regular minutes off the bench on the Nuggets' roster.