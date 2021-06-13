Morris will start Sunday's Game 4 against the Suns, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports.
With their backs against the wall, the Nuggets will shake up the starting five and go with Morris and Will Barton in the backcourt, while Facundo Campazzo and Austin Rivers move to the bench. Morris struggled to begin the series, but he broke out for 21 points and three three-pointers in Friday's Game 3.
