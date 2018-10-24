Morris pitched in 11 points (4-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven assists, three rebounds and one steal across 29 minutes in the Nuggets' 126-112 win over the Kings on Tuesday.

Morris was one of several members of the Nuggets bench to enjoy extended playing time in the double-digit victory. The 23-year-old has averaged a solid 10.0 points, 5.5 assists and 3.0 rebounds across 25.5 minutes over his last pair of games. The 2017 second-round pick's minutes will fluctuate game to game while coming off the bench, but as he's shown over the last pair of contests, he's capable of some solid all-around production when seeing sufficient playing time.