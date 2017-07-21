Morris signed a two-way contract Friday with the Nuggets, Chris Dempsey of Altitude Sports reports.

Morris was the 51st overall pick in the 2017 draft after a very successful four-year career at Iowa State. The Nuggets are already like already satisfied with their depth at point guard, as they have Jamal Murray, Jameer Nelson Emmanuel Mudiay all capable of playing the position. So, in an effort to keep Morris within the franchise, he'll likely spend most of his rookie season playing in the G League.