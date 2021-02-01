Morris had six points (2-5 FG, 1-1 3PT, 1-1 FT), five assists and two steals in Sunday's win over the Jazz.

While this performance was nothing special, Morris continues to play well off the bench as one of the best backup point guard's in the league. Heading into the new week, Morris could be set for a slightly elevated role should Gary Harris, who exited Sunday's game with a strained adductor, miss any time.