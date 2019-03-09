Morris tallied 17 points (5-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-7 FT), six assists, and two steals in 29 minutes during Friday's 122-105 loss to Golden State.

Morris had himself a nice game despite the Nuggets being on the wrong end of the scoreline. The starters terrible which afforded the second unit additional playing time throughout. Morris has shown the ability to run the offense and that was on show again here. His value has faded with a number of healthy players returning, however, his dynasty value continues to grow, but will depend on his playing time moving forward.