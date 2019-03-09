Nuggets' Monte Morris: Solid night in thumping loss
Morris tallied 17 points (5-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-7 FT), six assists, and two steals in 29 minutes during Friday's 122-105 loss to Golden State.
Morris had himself a nice game despite the Nuggets being on the wrong end of the scoreline. The starters terrible which afforded the second unit additional playing time throughout. Morris has shown the ability to run the offense and that was on show again here. His value has faded with a number of healthy players returning, however, his dynasty value continues to grow, but will depend on his playing time moving forward.
More News
-
Nuggets' Monte Morris: Efficient night Monday•
-
Nuggets' Monte Morris: Adjusts well to new role•
-
Nuggets' Monte Morris: Will come off the bench Wednesday•
-
Nuggets' Monte Morris: Plays 41 minutes Saturday•
-
Nuggets' Monte Morris: Continues excelling as starter•
-
Nuggets' Monte Morris: Scores 20 points in spot start•
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 21 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 21 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
As we head down the stretch, there are some low-owned guys who are still worth your attent...
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...