Morris registered 12 points (5-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists and a steal across 23 minutes off the bench in Sunday's win over the Knicks.

Morris only played 22 minutes -- his second-lowest output of the campaign -- but still made his presence felt off the bench. Morris has scored in double digits in eight of his last nine contests and has been an effective scoring threat, making 52.6 percent of his field-goal attempts during that nine-game stretch.