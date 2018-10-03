Nuggets' Monte Morris: Solid performance in start
Morris delivered 12 points (5-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt), four rebounds, four assists, and one steal in 26 minutes during Tuesday's 113-111 preseason victory over the Lakers.
Morris moved into the starting lineup, replacing Jamal Murray (ankle) who was a late withdrawal. That makes two nice outings for Morris as he pushes for a regular spot in the rotation come opening night. Isaiah Thomas is still yet to make his debut for the Nuggets and will likely move into the primary backup role once fully healthy. Morris, however, has certainly increased hi stocks over the first two games of the preseason and given Thomas's injury history, could be in line for a bigger role somewhere down the track.
