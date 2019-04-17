Nuggets' Monte Morris: Solid showing in Game 2 win
Morris collected 11 points (5-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six assists, one rebound, and one steal in 24 minutes during Tuesday's 114-105 Game 2 win over the Spurs.
Morris rediscovered his scoring rhythm, this after totaling two points on one-of-six from the field in Saturday's Game 1 loss. Moreover, he has now handed out 11 assists compared to zero turnovers through these first two postseason affairs.
