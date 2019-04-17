Morris collected 11 points (5-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six assists, one rebound, and one steal in 24 minutes during Tuesday's 114-105 Game 2 win over the Spurs.

Morris rediscovered his scoring rhythm, this after totaling two points on one-of-six from the field in Saturday's Game 1 loss. Moreover, he has now handed out 11 assists compared to zero turnovers through these first two postseason affairs.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • troy-brown-jr-1400.jpg

    NBA Rookie Watch

    Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...

  • kentavious-caldwell-pope-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Waiver Wire

    Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...

  • d-j-augustin-and-larry-nance-jr-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em

    Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...