Morris posted 13 points (3-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 7-8 FT), five assists and three rebounds in 28 minutes during Saturday's 125-105 loss to the Heat.

Morris drew the start for Jamal Murray, who was sidelined with a hamstring injury. Morris was able to be aggressive and get his teammates involved but the short-handed Nuggets couldn't pull out the victory. It was the 10th time this season that Morris posted double-digit points and at least five dimes.