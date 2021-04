Morris is starting Wednesday's game versus Miami, Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports.

The 25-year-old will rejoin Denver's starting five with Jamal Murray now lost for the season with a torn ACL. Morris has averaged 10.8 points, 4.1 assists and 2.2 rebounds in 31.3 minutes in 11 starts this season and should operate as the Nuggets' primary point guard down the stretch. Facundo Campazzo should also be in the mix at the point for Denver.