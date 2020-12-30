Morris will start Tuesday's game at Sacramento, Katy Winge of Altitude Sports reports.
The 25-year-old will receive his first start of the season since Jamal Murray is a late scratch with a right elbow bruise. Morris is averaging 9.0 points, 3.0 assists and 2.3 rebounds in 23.3 minutes this season but will have a heavier workload Tuesday.
