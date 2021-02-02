Morris will start in Monday's matchup with the Pistons, Harrison Wind of TheDNVR.com reports.
Morris will start in place of Gary Harris (thigh). He put up 24 points, one rebound and four assists across 36.8 minutes in his only other start this season.
