Morris will get the start at point guard for Saturday's bubble opener against the Heat, Katy Winge of Altitude Sports reports.

Morris figures to be in line for a heavy workload, asJamal Murray (hamstring), Gary Harris (hip) and Will Barton (knee) will all be sidelined. He has averaged 10.9 points, 2.8 rebounds and 4.3 assists across 32.7 minutes in eight games as a starter this season.