Morris will start Wednesday's game against the pelicans, Katy Winge of the Altitude TV reports.

Morris will start in place of Jamal Murray who's struggling through an ankle injury. In 49 games this season, the second-year pro's averaging 10.0 points, 3.7 assists, 2.4 rebounds and 1.2 threes in 24.1 minutes.

