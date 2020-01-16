Coach Michael Malone said Morris will start at point guard while Jamal Murray (ankle) is sidelined, T.J. McBride of MileHighSports.com reports.

Murray went down with a left ankle injury Wednesday and doesn't yet haven an official timeline for his return, but he seems likely to miss Thursday's game at Golden State and could miss additional time. Morris ended up playing 24 minutes Wednesday but failed to provide much production with four points (1-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), one rebound and five assists. The 24-year-old is averaging only 17.9 minutes this season, but Murray's injury should provide a chance for some increased court time in the near future.