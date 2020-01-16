Nuggets' Monte Morris: Starts on tap
Coach Michael Malone said Morris will start at point guard while Jamal Murray (ankle) is sidelined, T.J. McBride of MileHighSports.com reports.
Murray went down with a left ankle injury Wednesday and doesn't yet haven an official timeline for his return, but he seems likely to miss Thursday's game at Golden State and could miss additional time. Morris ended up playing 24 minutes Wednesday but failed to provide much production with four points (1-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), one rebound and five assists. The 24-year-old is averaging only 17.9 minutes this season, but Murray's injury should provide a chance for some increased court time in the near future.
More News
-
Nuggets' Monte Morris: Hands out six dimes in win•
-
Nuggets' Monte Morris: Logs nine points, four assists•
-
Nuggets' Monte Morris: Disappointing season continues•
-
Nuggets' Monte Morris: Hands out seven assists Thursday•
-
Nuggets' Monte Morris: Logs 31 minutes•
-
Nuggets' Monte Morris: Plays 10 minutes•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...