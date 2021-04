Morris finished with 21 points (7-8 FG, 5-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal in 26 minutes during Friday's 121-119 victory over the Spurs.

Morris was basically flawless from the field en route to 21 points. It is just the second time he has scored in excess of 20 points all season, and so GMs should not view him as a must-roster player. That said, as long as Jamal Murray (knee) is on the sideline, Morris can have some streaming value.