Nuggets' Monte Morris: Still out Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Morris (quad) is out Sunday against the Pelicans.
Morris will miss a fifth straight game due to a strained left quad. His next chance to play arrives Tuesday against the Magic.
