Morris recorded two points (1-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and two rebounds in 16 minutes during Wednesday's 124-122 overtime loss to the Kings.

Morris' playing time is a bit of a concern considering the game was close and went into overtime. PJ Dozier saw nearly the same amount of minutes, and rookie Facundo Campazzo also got eight minutes. We shouldn't be surprised if Morris averages more run than this, but his fantasy relevance outside of deep leagues will likely be slim.