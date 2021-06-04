Morris notched 22 points (8-16 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-5 FT), nine assists, four rebounds and three steals across 33 minutes off the bench in Thursday's win over the Blazers.

Morris was one of Denver's best players in Game 6 and looked absolutely impressive off the bench, ending just one dime away from a double-double but also surpassing the 20-point mark for the second game in a row. The point guard averaged 15.3 points per game during the first-round series and should be in line for a sizable role off the bench again during the upcoming Western Conference Semifinals.