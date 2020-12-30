Morris scored 24 points (10-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and collected four assists along with two steals in a loss to the Kings on Tuesday.

Jamal Murray was ruled out shortly before the contest with an elbow injury, thrusting Morris into the starting lineup. He responded with a career-high 24 points and knocked down an efficient 10-of-15 shots, including a pair of three-pointers. The output marked Morris' third straight game hitting double figures in scoring, and he is averaging 12.8 points per game overall this season.