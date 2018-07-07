Nuggets' Monte Morris: Team-high scoring total in Vegas Summer League opener
Morris managed 15 points (7-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt), four assists, two rebounds and one steal across 29 minutes during the Nuggets' 70-69 win over the Timberwolves in a Las Vegas Summer League contest Friday.
Morris' scoring total paced the Nuggets on the night, and his 46.7 percent success rate from the field was second only to Tyler Lydon's on the starting five. The 2017 second-round pick will try to make an impression this summer after seeing only three games of regular-season action during his rookie campaign.
More News
-
Free agency recap: The latest
The opening flurry of NBA Free Agency activity has slowed, but Alex Barutha and Nick Whalen...
-
Free agency roundup: Boogie to the Dubs
Yep. DeMarcus Cousins, on the Warriors. It send shockwaves throughout the league, but it may...
-
Free agency recap: LeBron to L.A.
One day down, and we've seen a flurry of activity in NBA free agency. Catch up on the latest...
-
Rookie sleepers to target
Who might be this year's Donovan Mitchell? We take a look at post-lotto rookies who could become...
-
Draft: What to expect from the rookies
The NBA Draft is now in the rear-view, but before free agency kicks into high gear, let’s look...
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...