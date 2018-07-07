Morris managed 15 points (7-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt), four assists, two rebounds and one steal across 29 minutes during the Nuggets' 70-69 win over the Timberwolves in a Las Vegas Summer League contest Friday.

Morris' scoring total paced the Nuggets on the night, and his 46.7 percent success rate from the field was second only to Tyler Lydon's on the starting five. The 2017 second-round pick will try to make an impression this summer after seeing only three games of regular-season action during his rookie campaign.