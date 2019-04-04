Morris finished with 19 points (8-13 FG, 3-5 Pt), three rebounds, three assists and one steal across 26 minutes in the Nuggets' 113-85 win over the Spurs on Wednesday.

Morris saw plenty of minutes in the lopsided victory, producing an efficient line based on his best shooting effort since March 22. The 2017 second-round pick has been seeing at least 20 minutes in the majority of contests, and he's most recently parlayed that into seven double-digit scoring efforts over the last 10 games. Morris should continue seeing a similar allotment of playing time behind Jamal Murray for the remainder of the regular season.