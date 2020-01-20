Nuggets' Monte Morris: Underwhelms in second start
Morris finished with two points (1-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt), five assists, two rebounds and one steal in 29 minutes Sunday in the Nuggets' 115-107 loss to the Pacers.
Morris appeared primed for at least a short-term boost in his fantasy stock with Jamal Murray (ankle) sidelined, but the third-year point guard's early returns sans Murray haven't been encouraging. While starting the past two games, Morris has supplied just 6.5 points, 4.0 assists and 2.5 boards in 27.5 minutes while connecting on only a quarter of his attempts from the field. Morris can only be better in Monday's game in Minnesota than he was Sunday, but his recent form suggests he's not yet a player who's a must-hold option in 12-team leagues while Murray is out.
More News
-
Nuggets' Monte Morris: Starts on tap•
-
Nuggets' Monte Morris: Hands out six dimes in win•
-
Nuggets' Monte Morris: Logs nine points, four assists•
-
Nuggets' Monte Morris: Disappointing season continues•
-
Nuggets' Monte Morris: Hands out seven assists Thursday•
-
Nuggets' Monte Morris: Logs 31 minutes•
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.