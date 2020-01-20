Morris finished with two points (1-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt), five assists, two rebounds and one steal in 29 minutes Sunday in the Nuggets' 115-107 loss to the Pacers.

Morris appeared primed for at least a short-term boost in his fantasy stock with Jamal Murray (ankle) sidelined, but the third-year point guard's early returns sans Murray haven't been encouraging. While starting the past two games, Morris has supplied just 6.5 points, 4.0 assists and 2.5 boards in 27.5 minutes while connecting on only a quarter of his attempts from the field. Morris can only be better in Monday's game in Minnesota than he was Sunday, but his recent form suggests he's not yet a player who's a must-hold option in 12-team leagues while Murray is out.