Morris will be rested for Thursday's game against the Timberwolves, Mike Singer of the Denver Post reports.
The guard made his return from a hamstring strain Tuesday at Charlotte, and the Nuggets will be cautious with his workload as they enter a Thursday/Friday back-to-back. Expect Morris to return to action, and likely increase his workload, for Friday's game at Detroit.
More News
-
Nuggets' Monte Morris: Listed questionable Thursday•
-
Nuggets' Monte Morris: Limited action in first game back•
-
Nuggets' Monte Morris: Officially cleared to play•
-
Nuggets' Monte Morris: Expected to return Tuesday•
-
Nuggets' Monte Morris: Listed questionable for Tuesday•
-
Nuggets' Monte Morris: Remains out indefinitely•