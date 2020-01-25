Nuggets' Monte Morris: Will come off bench
Morris isn't starting Friday's game against New Orleans, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports.
Morris averaged eight points, 4.8 assists and 2.8 rebounds over his last four starts, but he'll retreat to the bench for Friday's clash. Gary Harris and Will Barton will start in the backcourt for Denver.
