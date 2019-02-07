Nuggets' Monte Morris: Will come off the bench Wednesday
Morris will come off the bench for Wednesday's game against the Nets.
With Jamal Murray returning from injury, he is returning to his usual role in the starting five and bumping Morris back to the bench. Morris was averaging 38.0 minutes over his past four games, so he should see a fairly significant decrease in minutes as he returns to his usual role on the bench.
