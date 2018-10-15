Nuggets' Monte Morris: Will have role off bench
Morris will be a part of the Nuggets' regular rotation off the bench, Harrison Wind of BSN Denver reports.
Morris appeared in only three NBA games as a rookie last season, but he's drawn positive reviews throughout the offseason and is expected to be the Nuggets' backup point guard to begin the season. He'll eventually face stiff competition from Isaiah Thomas (ankle), but for the time being, Morris appears to be locked in to regular minutes behind Jamal Murray. However, Morris is unlikely to see enough run to be a fantasy consideration in most formats.
More News
-
Nuggets' Monte Morris: Plays well again Tuesday•
-
Nuggets' Monte Morris: Solid performance in start•
-
Nuggets' Monte Morris: Draws spot start•
-
Nuggets' Monte Morris: Impressive two-way effort Sunday•
-
Nuggets' Monte Morris: Contract converted into standard deal•
-
Nuggets' Monte Morris: Continues strong Summer League play with 21 points•
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...
-
H2H points mock draft
The 2018-19 season only a week from tipping off, we do a mock draft to help you get ready to...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...