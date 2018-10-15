Morris will be a part of the Nuggets' regular rotation off the bench, Harrison Wind of BSN Denver reports.

Morris appeared in only three NBA games as a rookie last season, but he's drawn positive reviews throughout the offseason and is expected to be the Nuggets' backup point guard to begin the season. He'll eventually face stiff competition from Isaiah Thomas (ankle), but for the time being, Morris appears to be locked in to regular minutes behind Jamal Murray. However, Morris is unlikely to see enough run to be a fantasy consideration in most formats.