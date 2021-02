Morris (shoulder) is active for Wednesday's game against the Wizards, Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports.

After missing Tuesday's game against the Celtics with a strained left shoulder, Morris is set to return to the court Wednesday. It seems likely that he and Facundo Campazzo will split the backup duties at both guard positions, especially with PJ Dozier still sidelined. Morris is averaging 10.9 points and 3.4 assists over 26.2 minutes per game this season.