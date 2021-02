Morris (shoulder) is unavailable Tuesday against the Celtics.

The 25-year-old was considered questionable with a strained right shoulder, and he'll end up missing his first game of the season. Morris will join Gary Harris (thigh), PJ Dozier (hamstring), Will Barton (personal) and Paul Millsap (knee) on the inactive list, so Denver will be missing a significant portion of its regular rotation pieces Tuesday.