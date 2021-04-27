Morris (hamstring) will not play Wednesday against the Pelicans, Harrison Wind of TheDNVR.com reports.
Morris will be sidelined for the sixth game in row as he deals with a strained hamstring. There's not a clear timetable for Morris' potential return, but Facundo Campazzo, PJ Dozier, Austin Rivers and Shaquille Harrison will likely continue to see additional minutes in the meantime.
