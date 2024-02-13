Jokic amassed 29 points (13-25 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-3 FT), 12 rebounds and eight assists over 32 minutes during Monday's 112-95 loss to Milwaukee.

Jokic lead the Nuggets in points, rebounds and assists on a night when the team was held to under 100 points for just the fourth time all season. Jamal Murray (leg and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (hamstring) both exited the game at halftime due to respective injuries, and while both appear to be minor, the All-Star break could be coming at a convenient time for Denver.