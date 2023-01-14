Jokic (wrist) is active for Sunday's tilt against the Magic.

Jokic will return from a one-game absence due to a right wrist injury. DeAndre Jordan got the start Thursday but should be expected to return to the bench Sunday. In the three games leading up to his absence, Jokic averaged 21.0 points 14.7 rebounds and 11.7 assists in 32.9 minutes.