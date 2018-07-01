Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Agrees to max contract with Nuggets

Jokic and the Nuggets agreed to terms on a five-year, $146.5 million contract Sunday, Shams Charania of Yahoo reports.

No surprise here, as this was the expected outcome after the team decided to decline Jokic's team option earlier in the week, making him a restricted free agent. The two sides have been working toward a long-term deal behind the scenes, and Jokic will now be locked into Denver for the next five years, while receiving a significant pay raise in 2018-19. Jokic averaged 18.5 points, 10.7 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game last season.