Jokic ended with 35 points (16-25 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, seven assists and one block over 39 minutes during Saturday's 124-114 victory over the Lakers.
Jokic once again did it all for Denver in Saturday's victory, leading all players in scoring while hauling in a team-high-tying rebound total and coming up three assists shy of a triple-double performance. Jokic has surpassed the 30-point mark in two of his last four contests, posting at least 10 boards and seven dimes in six straight appearances.
